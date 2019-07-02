{{featured_button_text}}
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet tonight to discuss possibly declaring the Rabobank building as surplus property.

According to the city staff report, the council discussed the expenses of the city rental properties at their June 25 budget meeting, including the Rabobank building, and directed staff to put the item on a future agenda for discussion and potential declaration of surplus.

Declaring the property as surplus leaves it open to being sold.

Also under general business, council will discuss entering into a joint powers agreement regarding the California Choice Energy Authority and taking further related actions.

A public hearing will also be held tonight about approving changes to the fee schedule for planning, building, code enforcement, cannabis and public works user fees.

In a study session before the regular meeting, council will talk about county islands annexation.

