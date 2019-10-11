HANFORD — Due to some members being out of town during Hanford City Council’s regular Tuesday meeting time, council will instead hold a special meeting Monday evening.
During the meeting, council will discuss the city’s smoking and tobacco regulations.
Council previously requested an ordinance to ban smoking and vaping in city parks. According to a staff report, the intent is to protect the public visiting those locations from the harmful effects of smoking.
Upon examination of the city’s current smoking ordinance, staff discovered the ordinance was outdated and no longer in compliance with even state and federal regulations.
Therefore, council is being asked to repeal the current ordinance and replace it with a new one that addresses smoking and vaping in places of employment, outdoor spaces, and also smoking cannabis.
Under general business, council is also scheduled to discuss:
- Treasurer’s report if investments and cash for fiscal year 2018-19 and 10 year investment analysis.
- Fiscal year 2019-20 Treasurer’s report of investments and cash for July 2019.
- Fiscal year 2019-20 Treasurer’s report of investments and cash for August 2019.
- A grant application for Senate Bill 2 funds.
Hanford Police Officer Edgar Aguayo and Officer Troy Smith will both be sworn in during the regular meeting.
Before the special meeting, a study session will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the training room, 319 N. Douty St. During this study session, council will receive a presentation about the BNSF grade separation project on Grangeville Boulevard.
Also before the special meeting, council will hold a joint meeting at 5:45 p.m. in the training room to get an update on the Parks Master Plan.
