HANFORD — The Hanford City Council met Tuesday to discuss a few items of general business.
On the agenda was public hearing regarding a request to amend the city’s municipal code to permit businesses like colleges; exercise studios; large health facilities; business support services; medical offices; professional and commercial offices; laboratories; government offices; furniture stores; landscape nurseries; banks and credit unions – secondary branch; payday lenders; tailoring and food catering in the Regional Commercial zone district.
However, city staff asked that this item be continued until the next regularly-scheduled City Council meeting on June 18, which Council agreed to do.
Staff also decided to pull a resolution from the agenda regarding the city’s entry into an exercise of Joint Powers Agreement with the California Choice Energy Authority. This item will be discussed at the June 18 meeting.
While no official decisions were made Tuesday night, Council did discuss two items of general business: proposed community development fee schedule changes and the development of a Landscape and Lighting Assessment District in preparation for the acquisition and development of a park in an existing neighborhood.
Since both of these items were direction only, they will be brought before Council again in the near future for further discussion and formal votes.
Additional information on these items can be found in the agenda online at https://bit.ly/2Koahou.
