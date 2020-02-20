Council approves contract with Hanford Chamber of Commerce

While council members like Sue Sorensen and Art Brieno commended the chamber and its new board for focusing on their real role of helping small businesses, Councilmember Francisco Ramirez had some issues with the contract.

Ramirez was not comfortable justifying the money the chamber would receive because he said most of the contract includes things the chamber should do on its own.

Ramirez said other local chambers like Visalia, Coalinga and Tulare get much less money from their cities (between $5,000-$12,500) and are still able to operate. He said he feels like the city of Hanford is not being fiscally responsible in this case.

“To me, this is just corporate welfare,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez then made a motion to change the contract to $20,000 annually, but the motion died due to a lack of a second.

Sorensen then made a motion to move forward with the contract as presented, which was seconded by Mayor John Draxler.

Sorensen said the contract gives the chamber a chance to do its job and for council to hold the organization accountable until 2022, at which point they could renegotiate a contract. Draxler and Brieno both agreed.