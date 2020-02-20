Council approves contract with Hanford Chamber of Commerce

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council discussed a handful of general business items at its meeting Tuesday evening, including the city’s contract with the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.
On the agenda for the night was an approval of the first amendment to Chamber of Commerce services agreement, which council voted to pass in a split decision.
In the chamber’s previous agreement, the organization was required to maintain both the carousel in Civic Park and Freddie the Fire Truck.
The revised list of services does not include the operation of the carousel and Freddie; however, it keeps the compensation terms the same. The chamber is set to get $57,540 in fiscal year 2020, $47,540 in fiscal year 2021 and then down to $40,000 in fiscal year 2022.
John Umscheid, president of the chamber board, and interim executive director Linda Silveira attended the meeting.
Umscheid admitted things had previously not been as organized as he would have liked at the chamber, but said issues are being addressed and corrected. He said business is improving and the chamber is receiving more memberships and increasing retention.
“Things are looking positive,” Umscheid said, adding the chamber is exploring ideas for new events or bringing back old ones.
While council members like Sue Sorensen and Art Brieno commended the chamber and its new board for focusing on their real role of helping small businesses, Councilmember Francisco Ramirez had some issues with the contract.
Ramirez was not comfortable justifying the money the chamber would receive because he said most of the contract includes things the chamber should do on its own.
Ramirez said other local chambers like Visalia, Coalinga and Tulare get much less money from their cities (between $5,000-$12,500) and are still able to operate. He said he feels like the city of Hanford is not being fiscally responsible in this case.
“To me, this is just corporate welfare,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez then made a motion to change the contract to $20,000 annually, but the motion died due to a lack of a second.
Sorensen then made a motion to move forward with the contract as presented, which was seconded by Mayor John Draxler.
Sorensen said the contract gives the chamber a chance to do its job and for council to hold the organization accountable until 2022, at which point they could renegotiate a contract. Draxler and Brieno both agreed.
Before the vote on Sorensen’s motion, Ramirez asked to amend the motion to have the contract drop to $30,000 and then to $20,000 in subsequent years rather than renegotiating in 2022. The motion amendment was seconded by Council member Martin Devine, but failed in a 3-2 vote.
The motion to approve the contract then passed by a 3-2 vote, with Ramirez and Devine as the “no” votes.
More from council:
During the meeting, council also unanimously awarded several contracts for upcoming city projects.
One contract was awarded David A. Bush, Inc., for the Civic Park Bathroom Renovation Project.
The project, which will cost $173,000, will include the replacement of the building’s deteriorated roof and a remodel to the north bathrooms to make them Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
Another contract was awarded to Ray Figueroa Construction DBA Figueroa Concrete Partners to construct an 8-foot wide concrete pedestrian pathway in Centennial Park.
This $72,440 project will create an even level pathway for park patrons to walk on, including those with disabilities, and also provide ADA access to various park amenities. Construction of the pathway is expected to begin in early March and be completed prior to Easter activities in the park.
