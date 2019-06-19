HANFORD — There were no clear winners Monday night as proponents on both sides of Hanford’s zoning issues pleaded their cases in front of the Hanford City Council at its special meeting.
In a 3-1 vote, council ultimately voted to amend the city’s municipal code to permit colleges, exercise/dance studios, business support services and large health and fitness facilities to locate in the Regional Commercial zone district.
The original request , made by developers 198-43, LLC, also asked to permit medical offices; professional and commercial offices; laboratories; government offices; furniture stores; landscape nurseries; banks and credit unions – secondary branch; payday lenders; tailoring and food catering in the Regional Commercial zone district.
Regional Commercial zone districts include the 12th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard area (including Hanford Mall, Target and Walmart shopping centers) and the Highway 198 and Highway 43 corridor (including the Costco shopping center).
John Kashian, manager of 198-43, LLC, and developer of the Costco center project, was the only person who spoke in favor of the amendment during the public hearing.
Kashian said the retail market has completely changed since the Costco development agreement was made in 2015 and said the company just wants to compete.
Around 10 people spoke in opposition of the amendment, most of whom were downtown small business owners who said the current zoning laws have protected downtown and its businesses.
Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said the current zoning encourages sustainability downtown by protecting the people and businesses who have invested there. She said businesses like local optometrists would suffer if optometry services moved to the commercial zones.
“Zoning is not important — it’s imperative for our downtown to survive,” said Craig Johnson, owner of Salmon’s Furniture.
Kashian said he is not against downtown and also wants to see the area thrive.
“I don’t think zoning has anything to do with making downtown better,” he said. “I think it’s a private investment, a government investment and creative people to make things better downtown.”
Community Development Director Darlene Mata stated that many of the requested uses are currently allowed in other zone districts throughout the city and are not exclusive to the downtown zone. She said there is no way of anticipating that certain businesses will explicitly leave to downtown zone, as opposed to other zones, to go to the regional commercial zone.
During council discussion, members were split on the issue.
Vice Mayor John Draxler said he believes the city loses more people than it gains when it tries to zone in a way that keeps certain business downtown. He said it forces people to go out of town when they can’t find what they are looking for in Hanford.
Draxler said opening up zoning is more efficient for residents and allows businesses to offer competitive prices.
“For me, it’s about having a level playing field where we can economically grow,” Councilman Francisco Ramirez added.
Councilman Martin Devine said he believes the zoning has worked and served its purpose — keeping downtown alive amidst big box competition like Walmart, Target and Costco. He said zoning is a way to control growth and while there may be a time in the future to change zoning, he thinks now is not that time.
“How much more money do we want to gives these guys (developers) that take money out of our town, while our local guys die on the vine,” Devine said to some applause from the audience.
Mayor Sue Sorensen had previously recused herself from the discussion.
Sorensen owns a building downtown, which could create a potential conflict of interest if she were to vote on this zoning issue. She was still waiting to hear back from the California Fair Political Practices Commission on whether or not she could participate in the discussion and the vote.
The developers asked to continue the item until the next meeting in an effort to have all council members be able to vote, but a motion to continue failed and business went on as usual.
The issue previously went before the Planning Commission, which in a 4-3 split decision recommended only about half of the requests be permitted.
After going line by line on the different sections, council either said “yes” or “no” outright or did not come to a consensus on those items, thus denying the request.
After nearly two hours of discussion, Ramirez motioned to approve the amendment with these four section changes:
Studios, including martial arts, music, dance and yoga, would be permitted, as would business support services, like copy centers or computer centers. Colleges, public or private, and large health and fitness facilities could be allowed with a conditional use permits.
The rest of the requests were not included.
Ramirez, along with Draxler and Brieno voted “yes,” while Devine was the only “no” vote and Sorensen abstained.
