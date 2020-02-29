Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update Kings County Department of Public Health

Dr. Milton Teske, Health Officer for the Department of Public Health, would like to provide updated information regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). On February 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak which was first identified in Wuhan China. Since this outbreak, COVID-19 has expanded to 48 countries with deaths reported in China, Italy, Iran, Japan, and South Korea. This outbreak continues to expand in scope and magnitude, with cases now reported in the United States. According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), as of February 27, 2020, there are 33 positive cases in California with no reported deaths within the United States. On February 26, 2020, the first confirmed case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 was reported within the general public. The individual is a resident of Solano County and is receiving medical care in Sacramento County. The individual had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual. Investigations are ongoing to learn more about how the virus spreads.
CDPH states the health risk from the COVID-19 to the general public in California remains low.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties, which may occur two to 14 days after exposure. Dr. Teske recommends that if you have traveled to one of the abovementioned countries or have been around someone who has travelled there within the last two weeks, and you develop symptoms, call your provider or healthcare facility first for further information.
You have free articles remaining.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending only testing for COVID-19 if the following criteria has been met:
- Individuals with symptoms, including healthcare workers, who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset. - Individuals with symptoms, with a travel history from affected geographic areas (China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea) within 14 days of symptom onset. - Individuals with symptoms requiring hospitalization where there is no alternative diagnosis (e.g., influenza).
Measures should be taken to protect yourself and others from getting sick, as with any virus, especially during the flu season, the Health Department reminds you there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:
• Washing hands with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub. • Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. • Covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick. • Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough. Up to date case information can be obtained from the CDPH’s website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx.