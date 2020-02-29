Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update Kings County Department of Public Health

Dr. Milton Teske, Health Officer for the Department of Public Health, would like to provide updated information regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). On February 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak which was first identified in Wuhan China. Since this outbreak, COVID-19 has expanded to 48 countries with deaths reported in China, Italy, Iran, Japan, and South Korea. This outbreak continues to expand in scope and magnitude, with cases now reported in the United States. According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), as of February 27, 2020, there are 33 positive cases in California with no reported deaths within the United States. On February 26, 2020, the first confirmed case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 was reported within the general public. The individual is a resident of Solano County and is receiving medical care in Sacramento County. The individual had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual. Investigations are ongoing to learn more about how the virus spreads.