The horseshoe-shaped levee that stands between Corcoran and the 1 million acre-feet of snowmelt expected to fill the Tulare lakebed this spring will be raised by 3.5 feet starting immediately, the city and Cross Creek Flood Control District announced Friday.

Work on the elevation change will be handled by the city and flood control district using reserve funds and an emergency construction authorization, even as they continue to seek state or federal funding. The cost of the project was not available.

“We need to find some money, and we’re hoping that they [the California Department of Water Resources] can step in and help us out with some of that funding,” said Gary Cramer, deputy chief of the Corcoran Police Department.

