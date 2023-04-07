The horseshoe-shaped levee that stands between Corcoran and the 1 million acre-feet of snowmelt expected to fill the Tulare lakebed this spring will be raised by 3.5 feet starting immediately, the city and Cross Creek Flood Control District announced Friday.
Work on the elevation change will be handled by the city and flood control district using reserve funds and an emergency construction authorization, even as they continue to seek state or federal funding. The cost of the project was not available.
“We need to find some money, and we’re hoping that they [the California Department of Water Resources] can step in and help us out with some of that funding,” said Gary Cramer, deputy chief of the Corcoran Police Department.
The levee stretches more than 14 miles in a half circle around the city and is 188 feet above sea level, according to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson. The levee is located on county land, but protects Corcoran from flooding from the lakebed, which is 167 feet above sea level at its lowest point.
Corcoran, with a population of 22,535, according to U.S. Census data, is 207 feet above sea level.
The agricultural town is 19 miles south of Hanford, and is home to two state prisons that house approximately 8,000 inmates, according to Robinson. Robinson said that plans are in place to move inmates if necessary, but the process would be expensive and potentially dangerous.
“Some people know, some people don’t,” Robinson said. “We have a lake bottom in Kings County that used to be the largest lake west of the Mississippi. Several dams were built. The lake dried up and was turned into farmland. We have a lot of farmers that farm in the lake bottom.”
Levee sinking
Each year the dirt levee slowly sinks due to subsidence created by groundwater pumping for agriculture, which prompted officials to raise the levee in 2015. As the levee sunk another two feet, it was raised by four feet just two years later in 2017 at a cost of $10 million, which was paid in part by property owners.
“This levee is designed to hold a capacity of 1.1 million acre feet,” Cramer said. “That is the intent of this levee. With the enormous amount of snowpack up in the mountains, the projections are that we are expecting 1 million acre feet of water to come down into the lakebed, so very close to what that levee was built to hold back.
"Everybody that’s involved in this knows that it would be prudent to raise that levee about three feet to give us a little more room for air on those projections. If a bit more water comes down than we project, we could be right at that tipping point.”
The lakebed west of Corcoran will fill gradually as the snowpack melts this spring.
“This water’s going to go slow,” Cramer said. “We’re not exactly going to flash flood. As the water comes down, it’s coming down every second of every day. It will gradually fill up on that levee. Although it’s urgent that we get some height added to it, it’s not going to top over tomorrow. The good news is that we have a little bit of time. The bad news is that we have a little bit of time.”
Levee inspections
According to Cramer, Cross Creek Flood Control district used to regularly inspect the entirety of the levee once a month. As extreme rain and weather hit California, the inspections became a daily occurrence.
“They’re inspecting the levee, looking for any kind of damage, any kind of tear, any kind of thing that would cause concern,” Cramer said. “So far, all of those inspections have gone well. There’s been no indication that there have been any issues with the levee, and we have confidence that levee is sound.”
Cross Creek Flood Control District Manager Dustin Fuller did not respond to requests for comment.
Officials have developed contingency plans in case evacuation of Corcoran is needed, but Cramer doesn’t think they’ll be used anytime soon.
“We have an evacuation plan we can activate if we need to,” Cramer said. “I don’t believe that will be necessary, but certainly, there’s no urgency. We’re not just going to evacuate tomorrow.”