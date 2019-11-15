Corcoran – Celebrating 100 years of tradition in Corcoran will be fun for the entire family. The 100th Christmas Tree Celebration will be held December 6-8 in downtown Corcoran with a three-day event packed full of wonderful activities. Saturday morning, December 7 from 8-11 a.m. children can enjoy breakfast with Santa, which is being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Corcoran. Breakfast will cost $2 and will include pancakes and sausage (donated by Smithfield) and a drink. Breakfast with Santa will be set up in front of the Corcoran Chamber of Commerce office on Whitley Avenue. A live nativity will be presented by the New Life Tabernacle Church.
A live nativity depicts the night of Jesus’ birth. The scene will contain the same elements which are the Christ child in a manger; His mother, Mary; His earthly father, Joseph; shepherds; angels; various barn animals; and three wise men. For Corcoran’s nativity there will be a camel, sheep, a donkey, goats and a calf and children will also have the opportunity to go inside the nativity for a guided tour. The live nativity will be located East of the Christmas Tree on Whitley Avenue.
Also, back this year will be the addition of the Children’s Store. Located inside the chamber office lobby, the store will be open to children only and provide them an opportunity to purchase gifts which have a $5-$10 value for just fifty cents to $1. Children will be assisted by a personal shopper who will help them fill out a note card with information on who they are shopping for and what are their likes and dislikes. Five children will be allowed in the store at one time and a maximum of four items purchased per child per shopping trip will be allowed. Purchased gifts will be wrapped in Holiday Gift bags and ready to be placed under the tree! The store will be open during the event. Other activities will include a six foot snow hill located on the south side of the tree. The hill will be made of 20 tons of snow and will be big enough for two to four persons to sled down at once. Sleds will be provided.
In addition to the snow hill an array of activities will be held in Christmas Tree Park. Youth can decorate a sugar cookie; cookies are being donated by Gomez Bro’s Auto and Bag Service. They can also put together a Christmas craft at the craft station. And, if they haven’t written their letter to Santa Claus they can do so then and even mail it using the five foot tall Santa’s Mailbox which will be located inside the Corcoran Chamber of Commerce office. The mailbox will provide direct delivery to Santa Claus at the North Pole. Children can visit with Mrs. Claus at the life size Gingerbread House which was made by Bravo Farms. Parents and children alike can take a photo with the two reindeer which are hitched to Santa’s sleigh. And for those who would like to sit and enjoy the festivities they can do so near the Corcoran Rotary gazebo where there will be live performances throughout the day.
There will also be ice skating on Whitley Avenue on the synthetic skating rink. The rink is the same one that can be seen at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; which is used by figure skater Michelle Kwan and professional hockey league players. The rink is 30x60 and holds 65 skaters at a time. Ice skates will be provided and helmets for the little ones will also be available.
Evening carriage rides will be available under the new downtown lights provided by the City of Corcoran. Carriage rides will also give residents the chance to view the new Christmas Décor which will light up Whitley Avenue and was purchased with an $84,000 grant from the Corcoran Community Foundation. Local church groups will sing Christmas Carols; and characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be available for children to meet and take pictures with. Hours for the 100th Tree Celebration are as follows: --Friday, December 6 from 5-9 p.m., --Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and --Sunday, December 8 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Also, Thursday, December 5 the Corcoran Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. Before, during and after the parade there will be food and craft vendors near Christmas Tree Park and following the parade will be the lighting of the 100th Christmas Tree. This year the Corcoran Christmas Tree Committee is dedicating the tree lighting to all the past Christmas Tree Hunters who participated in the tradition throughout the years. The committee, along with Santa will also hand out candy bags to children under the Rotary Gazebo at Christmas Tree Park. For more information contact Lisa Shaw at the chamber at 992-4514
