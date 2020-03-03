2 Corcoran men arrested on felony charges

CORCORAN — The Kings County Major Crimes Task Force arrested two Corcoran men on various felony charges after they fled from investigators, officials said.
On Feb. 27, investigators with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force conducted a violent crime suppression detail within the city of Corcoran. Just after 9:45 p.m. hours, investigators said they observed a vehicle and several individuals congregating in the area of Dairy Avenue and Phillips.
Upon contact, officials said the vehicle fled the scene and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.
The passenger exited the vehicle during the pursuit and attempted to flee on foot, investigators said. After a short pursuit, officials said the passenger, later identified as 26-year-old Cesar Rodriguez, was apprehended after he physically resisted arrest.
During the struggle, investigators said Rodriguez tried reaching into his waist band area several times. Once Rodriguez was finally taken into custody, officials discovered that he was armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun.
Authorities said Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion a variety of felony charges, including being a gang member in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
The vehicle fled the scene and was later recovered abandoned, officials said.
The next day on Feb 28., investigators located and identified the driver as 27-year-old Gilbert Navarro. Authorities said he was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of several felony charges, including felony evading and a parole violation.
Officials said both subjects are being held without bail in the Kings County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Corcoran Police Department and speak with Cpl. Trent Augustus at (559) 992-5151.