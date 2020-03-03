2 Corcoran men arrested on felony charges

CORCORAN — The Kings County Major Crimes Task Force arrested two Corcoran men on various felony charges after they fled from investigators, officials said.

On Feb. 27, investigators with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force conducted a violent crime suppression detail within the city of Corcoran. Just after 9:45 p.m. hours, investigators said they observed a vehicle and several individuals congregating in the area of Dairy Avenue and Phillips.

Upon contact, officials said the vehicle fled the scene and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

The passenger exited the vehicle during the pursuit and attempted to flee on foot, investigators said. After a short pursuit, officials said the passenger, later identified as 26-year-old Cesar Rodriguez, was apprehended after he physically resisted arrest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the struggle, investigators said Rodriguez tried reaching into his waist band area several times. Once Rodriguez was finally taken into custody, officials discovered that he was armed with a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

Authorities said Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion a variety of felony charges, including being a gang member in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.