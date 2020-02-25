You are the owner of this article.
Corcoran man sentenced to 22 years in state prison for forcible lewd acts with a child
HANFORD — A Corcoran man charged with committing multiple forcible lewd acts against a minor was sentenced to 22 years in state prison Monday, said the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

According to a press release from the DA’s office, on Jan. 23, a Kings County jury found 35-year-old Uvaldo Zacarias guilty of forcible lewd acts with a child, as well as forcible sexual penetration on a child under the age of 14.

Officials said the victim’s mother reported the assault to Corcoran Police Department, who led the investigation against Zacarias. The victim initially disclosed the assault to her mother, who insisted the victim speak to law enforcement once the victim felt ready to do so.

On Monday, Honorable Judge Donna Tarter of Kings County Superior Court sentenced Zacarias to 22 years in state prison. Once released, officials said Zacarias would be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Melissa D’Morias. D’Morias said the success of the prosecution was due to the victim’s willingness to go through the criminal court process, as well as the investigation done by Corcoran Police Department along with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Unit.

