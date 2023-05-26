Kings County Sheriff David Robinson told residents at a packed Corcoran town hall meeting this week that the project to raise the levee protecting the city from flood waters is 75% complete.

Additionally, residents were told very few of the 4,032 Kings County land parcels — 408,000 acres — that have the potential for flooding this summer as a result of record snowmelt are under water at this time.

“Current parcels underwater are 720,” said Kings County Assessor/Clerk/ Recorder Kristine Lee. “That’s $204.8 million worth of property. We have received 270 requests for relief, and out of those, 204 are actually in the flood zone under the Tulare Lake Basin.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you