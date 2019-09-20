HANFORD — Kings County will get clear skies and cool breezes on a weekend that sees both the return of the Naval Air Station Lemoore's Air Show and the second annual Fresh Water Pro at the Lemoore Surf Ranch.
Highs today will be in the low 80s with up to 15 mph breezes, according to WeatherAg, a Valley-based weather service.
Clear skies and temperatures in the mid-80s will persists on Saturday, followed by slightly warmer temperatures Sunday, with highs forecast to be around 90 degrees.
You have free articles remaining.
Temperatures will cool down again Monday — the first day of fall — with highs in the 80s.
Later next week, highs will return to the 90s, though they probably won't get higher than that.
"At this time, it looks like we're done with 100-degree heat until next year," WeatherAg founder and chief meteorologist Scott Borgioli wrote in a release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.