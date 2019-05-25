HANFORD — Unseasonably cool and soggy weather will linger in Kings County for the foreseeable future.
The Valley will see isolated thunderstorms this weekend, especially Sunday, according to WeatherAg, a Valley-based weather service.
Lingering showers may dampen holiday barbecues and picnics Monday morning, but the clouds should clear up by noon, according to predictions Thursday.
Those traveling to the mountains this holiday weekend should stay aware of any new weather predictions and remember to stay warm. It will be cold and wet in the Sierra Nevadas all through the weekend, putting a damper on many Valley residents’ camping and hiking plans.
“Be sure to monitor weather conditions closely, especially if traveling to the mountains,” WeatherAg chief meteorologist Scott Borgioli said in a release.
For the Sierras this entire holiday weekend, expect a very good chance of showers all three days, with snow above around 7,5000 feet. Snow may even fall at the 6,000-foot mark at times.
“It cannot be stressed enough that regional rivers will be running cold and swift through mid-June, so please avoid entering without proper experience and life-saving gear. Although the surface may look calm, swift and strong currents exist just below. Hypothermia can set in quickly. It's best to stay out of the water altogether,” he said.
Much of the state will have chances of showers throughout the weekend.
This cool, wet weather is unusual for Memorial Day weekend in the Valley. Local Memorial Day weekends have been in dry and in the 90’s generally. The last Memorial Day showers in the Valley occurred in 2011, with temperatures in the 70s.
Hanford is currently at 8.7 inches of rainfall for the rainfall year, which runs July 1 through June 30.
Statewide snow pack is 72 percent of the April 1 average and at 148 percent of the YTD average. Currently, there is no part of California in official drought conditions.
For more information, visit WeatherAg.com.
