A man in an orange vest stands on the corner of Seventh and Douty streets Monday afternoon doing surveying work.

Contractors for Interwest Consulting, the firm hired to design a project which would modify streets in downtown Hanford, came to the City to take soil and core samples off of Douty and Seventh streets on Monday.

Hanford’s City Council approved a contract with Interwest Consulting in May 4-1, with Councilman Lou Martinez voting against the contract.

Although an initial request for proposal for the downtown project circulated by the City described one of the downtown project’s goals as placing a roundabout on the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets, city leaders said after the contract was signed that the roundabout is only one option that will be evaluated for downtown Hanford, with Mayor Travis Paden describing the contract as a “fresh start.”

