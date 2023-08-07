Contractors for Interwest Consulting, the firm hired to design a project which would modify streets in downtown Hanford, came to the City to take soil and core samples off of Douty and Seventh streets on Monday.
Hanford’s City Council approved a contract with Interwest Consulting in May 4-1, with Councilman Lou Martinez voting against the contract.
Although an initial request for proposal for the downtown project circulated by the City described one of the downtown project’s goals as placing a roundabout on the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets, city leaders said after the contract was signed that the roundabout is only one option that will be evaluated for downtown Hanford, with Mayor Travis Paden describing the contract as a “fresh start.”
Sections of the shoulder near Douty and Seventh streets weren’t available for part of the day on Monday, but an announcement on the City’s social media pages said the sample-gathering process would likely be completed by the end of the day.
“They are doing core and soil samples,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Waters. “It gives us an idea of the thickness of the asphalt, what the base layer underneath it looks like. The soil samples just let us know what type of soil is under there, because depending on the type of soil, some are real expansive, some aren’t. They like to have an idea before they go to real construction what you’re dealing with.”
Waters said that the samples provide useful information that allow consultants to determine how much asphalt might be replaced, more accurate cost estimates for materials and create a better idea of what consultants are working with when developing detailed plans for the project.
Waters added the group was still in the earliest stages for any design work. The next step in the process would be to conduct more surveying work in the downtown area affected by the project, which will entail another visit to Hanford.
“They get an idea of what’s physically there, and then they are also working on the survey, which tells us where property lines are, the widths of the streets or gives us a really detailed idea of the dimensions of the project,” Waters said.