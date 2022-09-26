The City of Hanford began construction on improvements to the parking lot behind the Hanford Police Station on Monday.
The parking lot extends from behind the police station on Irwin Street to the opposite side of the block on Douty Street, and extends northward between Dellaville Laboratories on the corner of Douty and Center streets, and an optometrist office on the corner of Irwin and Center streets.
"Currently, the parking lot ... has never been resurfaced [since the department building was constructed in 1976]," said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever. "The lot is uneven and has many tripping hazards for people and obstacles for vehicles."
Sever also indicated several instances of vandalism in the lot because people can freely walk among the vehicles and damage them.
A three-man crew was on site starting the initial demolition phase, which is expected to be complete by the end of the week.
According to project foreman Val Huerte, of American Paving Company — the City's general contractor — part of the construction will eliminate how the various sections of the lot are segmented.
"The parking lots will basically be the same size, they're just going to be all tied together" Huerte said. "They'll all be connected so it will be one big parking lot."
Huerte's demolition team will be just one of the many teams coming in to make the improvements. Other teams will cover the fencing, electrical, and landscaping phases.
At any point there will be an average of three to five crewmen working on site with the possibility of more depending on project needs, said Huerte.
There will be additional improvements made beyond the interconnection of the different portions of the lot. New fencing will provide security for department employees and help beautify the area, which is a blight visible from Civic Park, said Sever.
The projected cost of the construction is $497,715, with the money coming from Police impact fees and a grant, city officials said.
Construction on the police station parking lot is expected to last until just before Thanksgiving, though weather could play a factor in how long the project will take.
Residents can call 559-585-2559 for more information about the project.