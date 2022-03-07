On Friday, Congressman David G. Valadao joined a delegation of House Republicans at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas. During the trip members attended an operational briefing at Del Rio Border Patrol Station, a border technology demonstration, and a business leaders roundtable. The members took a tour of the Del Rio International Port of Entry Bridge, which was the site of national coverage last fall when thousands of migrants sheltered in a makeshift camp around the bridge.
This is Valadao’s second trip to the border under the Biden Administration.
“What we’re seeing at our border is a humanitarian and national security crisis caused by a failure to enforce our immigration laws,” said Congressman Valadao. “I appreciated the opportunity to learn from Border Patrol Agents and community leaders about the challenges they are facing at the border. We need to take action to stop the flow of illegal drugs and pursue meaningful immigration reform to keep our border secure and communities safe.”
The members were hosted by Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and the Republican Main Street Partnership. The delegation included Reps. David Valadao (CA-21), Cliff Bentz (OR-02), Ken Calvert (CA-42), John Curtis (AZ-03), Andrew Garbarino (NY-02), Carlos Gimenez (FL-26), Bill Huizenga (MI-02), Chris Jacobs (NY-27), Young Kim (CA-39), Peter Meijer (MI-03), Carol Miller (WV-03), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), and John Rutherford (FL-04).