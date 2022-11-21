David Valadao xyz

David G. Valadao

With the vote count across California's 22nd Congressional District nearly complete, Congressman David Valadao declared victory shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. 

With 98% of votes counted, Valadao totaled 51,842 (51.7%) votes to challenger Assemblymember Rudy Salas' 48,461 (48.3%).  

"The Central Valley is my home, and I am once again humbled by the Central Valley's support and faith in me," Valadao said in a release, adding, "To my constituents, those who voted for me and those who didn't — I will continue to be a representative who puts the Central Valley first and works tirelessly to improve your quality of life."

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you