With the vote count across California's 22nd Congressional District nearly complete, Congressman David Valadao declared victory shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
With 98% of votes counted, Valadao totaled 51,842 (51.7%) votes to challenger Assemblymember Rudy Salas' 48,461 (48.3%).
"The Central Valley is my home, and I am once again humbled by the Central Valley's support and faith in me," Valadao said in a release, adding, "To my constituents, those who voted for me and those who didn't — I will continue to be a representative who puts the Central Valley first and works tirelessly to improve your quality of life."