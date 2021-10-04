The California Republican delegation has condemned a recent decision to delay water flow to the Valley.
Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation re-initiated consultation of the U.S Fish and Wildlife (FWS) and National Marine Fisheries Services (NMFS) 2019 biological statements regarding the coordinated long-term operation of the Central Valley Project and State Water Project. Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) and others have issued a statement opposing the Biden Administration's decision.
“We strongly oppose the Biden administration’s reckless, anti-scientific, and politically-motivated attempt to rewrite the 2019 biological opinions," the statement read.
They further said the 2019 opinions reflected years of work by career staff experts at the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Commerce, incorporating the latest data available to ensure a reliable supply of water.
“At a time when Californians are burdened with high gas prices at the pump and unreliable electricity for their homes, California Democrats and the Biden administration now want to deprive them of water supplies," The statement continued. "It is time for Democrats to abandon their penchant for generating man-made crises to appease the radical environmental lobby and instead support policies that protect our State’s families, farms, and communities.”
