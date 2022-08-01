Rob Bentley, Dennis Ham and Kelley McCoy received Carnegie Museum 2021 Awards for their efforts at reviving the Carnegie Museum.jpg
In 2021, Planning Commissioner Dennis Ham, who is also a member of the Carnegie Museum board, was recognized for his efforts reviving the museum along with Rob Bentley and Kelley McCoy.

 Gary Feinstein for the Sentinel

Trying to keep up with Hanford's new planning commissioner, Dennis Ham, is not easy — he belongs to many community organizations to help better people’s experience in Hanford and Kings County.

Ham was appointed to the Planning Commission in June, a position he has held three times since the 1990s.

“I love the environment here and the locals are great people,” he said.

