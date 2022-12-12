Community, officials gather for Temple Theater's centennial

The Temple Theater was standing room only, to put it mildly, Sunday afternoon as the community gathered for the building’s centennial celebration.
Moved inside due to stormy weather, dozens gathered to hear remarks from local officials and theater members as well as be privy to the unveiling of the original 1922 time capsule buried in the cornerstone of what once was Hanford’s Chinese School.
“When the Central Pacific Railroad expanded westward along with farming and agriculture, China Alley was born, therefore the Chinese Taoist Temple and Chinese School were born. They became the city within the city. The Chinese community has had a tremendous impact on our community,” newly-appointed mayor Travis Paden told the gathering.
Paden, speaking from the stage at the Temple Theater, said that Chinese contributions to the City of Hanford began at the very inception of the city, when Chinese immigrants began settling in the area in 1877.
He added, with a laugh, that he had not been on the Kings Players’ stage since his last audition at age 12 — a role he ultimately didn’t get.
The Chinese School, the first in America to be funded and run by Chinese immigrants, served as a place where Chinese children could learn Chinese traditions, culture and language in the evenings, after a full day at Hanford public schools. It lasted until the late ‘40s, when it closed as a result of the dwindling Chinese population.
In 1963, it was reopened as The Temple Theater, home of the Kings Players theatrical troupe, where it serves to this day as a home for creative entertainment.
Longtime Kings Players board member John Rabe presented the 1922 time capsule, such as it was.
“We got ashes and dust,” he said, eliciting gasps from those in attendance.
Much of what was included had deteriorated in the past century, including an original Chinese dictionary. A handful of Chinese coins, corroded but intact, were salvaged however.
A new time capsule will be placed in the cornerstone “as soon as an appropriate container to last 100 years” is found, Rabe said.
Other speakers included Kings County Office of Education Superintendent Todd Barlow, Hanford Unified High School District Superintendent Victor Rosa, Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass and China Alley Preservation Society President Arianne Wing.
Also on-hand to share stories about the school were three former students, Jennifer Wing, Sherill Chan Harris and Patty Sue Chu, the granddaughter of Y.T. Sue, who served as the school’s original superintendent.
Chu said that she has followed in her grandfather’s footsteps by also becoming an educator. Her daughter and granddaughter have, as well, and are now teachers in Visalia and Hanford respectively.
To begin the ceremony, Kings Players actors re-enacted the original ceremony held at the school's grand opening.