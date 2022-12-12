 Skip to main content
‘The city within the city’

Community, officials gather for Temple Theater's centennial

The Temple Theater was standing room only, to put it mildly, Sunday afternoon as the community gathered for the building’s centennial celebration.

Moved inside due to stormy weather, dozens gathered to hear remarks from local officials and theater members as well as be privy to the unveiling of the original 1922 time capsule buried in the cornerstone of what once was Hanford’s Chinese School.

“When the Central Pacific Railroad expanded westward along with farming and agriculture, China Alley was born, therefore the Chinese Taoist Temple and Chinese School were born. They became the city within the city. The Chinese community has had a tremendous impact on our community,” newly-appointed mayor Travis Paden told the gathering.

A photo on display at the event shows the front of the Chinese School in 1922. 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

