On Sunday, the Hanford Fraternal Hall was turned into a science fiction, horror, anime dreamland for hundreds of fans, as Ohana Comic Con came for a visit to Kings County.
Inside and out, dozens of booths and tables were set up showing and selling collectibles, comic books, toys, posters and more.
Because it was also Father's Day, several daddy-daughter and daddy-son combos could be spotted in the crowd.
A costume contest ﬁnished off the day with winners receiving certiﬁcates for merchants at the event.