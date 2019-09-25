HANFORD — CASA of Kings County is planning to spark hope during this weekend’s cocktail party fundraiser.
The non-profit is hosting its seventh annual Light of Hope at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Hanford Civic Center Auditorium. The fundraiser features a cocktail party where all the proceeds will go back to the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kings County.
The organization’s mission is to train and supply volunteer advocates for children in foster care.
“When children in foster care are separated from their families, they are missing the main voice that advocates for them,” said CASA of Kings County Executive Director Nathan Lee. “The advocate has the authority from a court order to talk to all the professionals that are serving those children and then provide information to the court through a report.”
A Kings County judge will work with the nonprofit to appoint CASA advocates to local foster children who are especially vulnerable because of mental health or education issues, multiple placements or additional stress.
Guests at Saturday’s cocktail party will receive a signature cocktail and one bar token along with gourmet hors d’oeuvres. The Vegas Dueling Pianos will return for their second year as the entertainment for the night.
The event will also feature a silent auction, live auction and raffle. Tickets are $75 a person and can still be purchased by calling (559) 587-9908.
Lee said that CASA of Kings County has a goal to raise $45,000 from Light of Hope, the organization’s only annual fundraiser.
Last year, they received a record number of tickets purchased at around 300, and they surpassed that number already for this weekend’s event.
The party’s proceeds will help CASA of Kings County reach its goal of increasing to 75 volunteer advocates by January 2022, Lee said. So far, the Hanford office has 20 volunteers that support 30 local foster children.
Volunteers who work with CASA of Kings County meet with their assigned foster children several times and put in anywhere from 10 to 20 hours of work in a month.
“Our advocates help foster kids resolve issues in the area of their placement, their health, education and anything to do with barriers to their long-term future success,” Lee said. “Kind of like a parent would do, but they aren’t parents; the kids don’t live with them.”
Kings County currently has about 600 neglected children in the foster care system, according to the local CASA website. Almost every county in California has a CASA affiliate; Kings County’s program started in 2011.
In order to increase volunteer numbers to 75 by 2022, the organization will need an increase of corporate grants, independent donations and tickets sold at future Light of Hope events.
All funds from the Light of Hope will go towards costs of administration, office maintenance and additional personnel that will need to be hired if more foster children are taken on.
Lee is hopeful that CASA of Kings County will reach its goal in order to help more kids in foster care, he said.
“In the last three months, we’ve had about 75 people attend a one hour information session to learn more about CASA,” Lee said. “I have been very amazed by the response from the community and the county.”
