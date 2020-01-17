* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

FIVE POINTS – A Coalinga teen has been identified as the shooting fatality victim of a Wednesday attack that Fresno County Sheriff’s officials said is “not considered random,” according to a FCSO press release.

The teen, Gregory Sanchez, 17, of Coalinga, was a passenger in a Honda Fit that was heading south on Highway 145 around 1 p.m. As they approached South Yuba Avenue, “a car pulled alongside side him and began shooting at his car. After noticing his passengers were injured, the driver turned around and headed back toward the California Highway Patrol officer for help. The driver had seen the officer just moments earlier handling a traffic stop.”

A motive for this shooting has not been established.

The CHP is asking for anyone who was driving that route of Highway 145 between Highway 269 and Yuba Avenue at that time to contact them if they saw any unusual behavior occur between the victims’ gray Honda Fit and another vehicle on the road.

“This may help give us a better description of the suspect’s vehicle,” the press release stated.

The officer was handling a traffic stop on Highway 145, just south of West Excelsior Avenue in Five Points, when he saw the Honda Fit abruptly cross over the southbound lane and stop next to his car.

The officer heard the three young men in the Honda shouting that they had just been shot. The officer radioed for assistance from deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel. Another 18-year-old passenger had been hit by a bullet in his forearm while Sanchez , the 17-year-old victim, had a bullet wound to his buttocks. Sanchez lost consciousness so the officer performed CPR and successfully revived the young man before a medical helicopter arrived to take Sanchez and an ambulance took the 18 year old. Both were taken to a hospital in Hanford. Sanchez later died there.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are looking for information to get a description of the suspect(s) and their vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Fresno Sheriff’s Office at 600-3111, Det. Jose Mora at 600-8205 or Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 or online at www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. You may reference case # 20-545.