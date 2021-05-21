HANFORD — Taylor Duncan never let anything get in the way of his love for baseball — including autism.
Diagnosed at age 4 when he was found to have speech and sensory issues and anxiety, it often meant that he was kept from having the same traditional playing experiences as everyone else. But Duncan was lucky enough to get the support he needed from his mother, teachers, coaches and other mentors. With their help, he was able to enjoy a meaningful and positive experience.
Duncan took those positive experiences to heart and in 2016, he founded the Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) in Dallas, Georgia. A nonprofit, Duncan created the organization to provide young people with autism and other disabilities the opportunity to play the game in a fun, positive and encouraging environment.
Initially, the ABO was centered predominantly in the Southeast, but with COVID-19 closing professional sports, it has started spreading around the country. The league eventually made its way to San Francisco and Southern California and now, Duncan is trying to create ABO teams in the San Joaquin Valley — including one in Hanford.
“We want to be able to have teams to bridge the gap between San Francisco and down to Orange County and to be able to form a statewide league and to be able to provide it to those across the state because it’s huge,” Duncan said. “So we want to be able to serve as many as we can.”
According to Duncan, ABO aims to make the players’ baseball experience as inclusive, but also as authentic, as possible. Players are independent and unassisted on the field and wooden bats are used like they would be in the Major League. For local games, they only run seven innings (and nine for national and special matches). Meanwhile, they use a slightly larger and softer ball to accommodate all skill levels.
“There are no buddies assisting them on the field or anything like that, though everybody does hit in the lineup,” Duncan said. “And really, they get to have the same traditional experience that maybe they’d been denied when they were younger.”
In order to get Alternative Baseball off the ground in the Valley, Duncan says there are a few things they need. Namely, local volunteers to coach and manage the teams — as well as players. Experience in playing and coaching baseball, or in working with children with autism and other special needs is a big plus, but Duncan says there have also been coaches with little experience.
As for players, they need to be ages 15 and up. Regardless of their place on the autism spectrum or their needs, ABO works to accommodate them and meet them halfway.
“No matter where we go, we always find the issue that basically, there’s a large misconception that those with disabilities often fit into one single box — as a person with a disability — I guess you could say,” Duncan said. “But that couldn’t be further from the truth because everyone’s diagnosed along the disability scale, they have unique, individual needs.”
For those who do volunteer and play, the experience can be a rewarding one. This has been the case for Michele Washington and her son, Malcolm, who is between the mild and moderate side of the autistic spectrum. She added that while her son was always fairly social, he’s come to love the interactions with his teammates, along with the camaraderie.
The Washingtons have been with the ABO from its inception and have worked with Duncan personally. When Malcolm started, he hadn’t played in years and had to hit from a tee — but that didn't last long.
“Within about three to six months, that was over — he was back out there and just hitting the ball as it was pitched to him,” Washington said. “So it’s really been helpful for him and we’ve noticed a lot of changes with Malcolm’s speech as well, just his speech development and learning some of the words and phrases that are used when they’re playing.”
Parents and those interested in becoming volunteers are encouraged to visit the website at alternativebaseball.org.
