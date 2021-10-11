Authorities suspect that drugs and/or alcohol are suspected of being involved in three-car collision in Hanford on Saturday that resulted in a man's death.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Timothy Palmer, the suspect, a Hispanic male in his late 30's, was driving at high speed northbound on State Route 41 near Grangeville Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Ahead of him were two other vehicles — a red, 2014 Nissan Altima and a black, 2019 Ford Fusion — stopped at a red light.
Palmer said that as the light at the intersection turned green, the two vehicles began to accelerate, when the suspect rear-ended the Nissan while driving his black, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. This in turn caused the Nissan to crash into the Ford. The driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old Clovis man, was killed. The driver of the Fusion did not sustain any injuries.
Palmer added that the accident is still under investigation, but the driver of the pickup truck was suspected of being under the influence and was arrested.
"Be aware of your surroundings," Palmer said. "I know that in this situation, the driver was hit from the rear, but whenever you're at a stoplight and you need to accelerate, it's always a good idea just to make sure you check to your left, to your right, behind you, and if you see someone coming up from behind at a high rate of speed, just move out of the way and let them continue on, so you can avoid a collision."
At this time, the driver of the pickup truck has not been released.
