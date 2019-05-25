Flu shots are now available at the Health Department.
The Health Department offers all recommended vaccines for children. Vaccines for adults are also available, including travel vaccines (call for prices). Children’s immunizations are: $8 per vaccine or Medi-Cal for children and adolescents 0–18 years of age. Fingerstick lead screenings are available for children 1-5 years old with
Medi-Cal or $23.00 private pay. TB skin tests are $21 OR Medi-Cal for children AND adults. TB blood tests are $59.00. We also accept Medicare and many private insurance plans. Please call to confirm if our services are covered by your insurance. We recommend all families who have a private physician remain under his or her care. Please bring your immunization records to our clinic. Flu shots are $8 for the uninsured and $24 for private pay patients.
IF YOU MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, YOU WILL HAVE PRIORITY OVER WALK-INS.
For appointments and information, please call (559) 584-1401 or visit our website at
HANFORD - 330 Campus Drive, Building #3
WALK-IN CLINIC SERVICES: MONDAY – FRIDAY 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• FLU SHOTS
• CHILD IMMUNIZATION CLINIC
• LEAD CLINIC - REFERRAL BY PROVIDER ONLY
• ADULT IMMUNIZATION CLINIC
• TB SKIN TEST/TB BLOOD TEST/TB RISK ASSESSMENT
o No TB skin tests placed on THURSDAYS, no TB blood tests drawn on FRIDAYS
CLINIC SERVICES BY APPOINTMENT: MONDAY – FRIDAY 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• TRAVEL IMMUNIZATIONS
Vaccines available: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Flu, Meningococcal, MMR, Pneumo, Polio, Shingles (Shingrix available only), Tdap, Typhoid, Varicella, & Yellow Fever (not available currently). Call for information about the cost of these vaccines.
• CONFIDENTIAL HIV TESTING
• HIV/AIDS CASE MANAGEMENT AND MEDICAL SERVICES – APPOINTMENTS ONLY
• SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE CLINIC – APPOINTMENTS PREFERRED
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only
• CHEST X-RAY CONSULTATION – APPOINTMENTS ONLY
• EMPLOYMENT AND SCHOOL TUBERCULOSIS CLEARANCE – APPOINTMENTS ONLY
• TUBERCULOSIS CLINIC
- Chest x-ray consultation
- TB Clearances for Employment and school
- TB Case Management
SYRINGE EXCHANGE: MONDAY – FRIDAY, 8:00AM – 4:30PM
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180
June 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28
AVENAL – Avenal Health Clinic, 590 Skyline Avenue
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM)
every 3rd Wednesday - June 19th
Lead Clinic - referral by provider only, same schedule as Immunization Clinic.
Flu shots available
TB, STD, & HIV SERVICES
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1 PM) every 3rd Wednesday – June 19th
SYRINGE EXCHANGE: Every 3rd Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.
June 3, 6, 12, 13, 17, 20, 24
CORCORAN – Corcoran Health Clinic, 1002 Dairy Avenue
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM)
every 4th Tuesday – June 25th
Lead Clinic - referral by provider only, same schedule as Immunization Clinic.
Flu shots available
TB, STD, & HIV SERVICES
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM) every 4th Tuesday – June 25th
SYRINGE EXCHANGE: Every 4th Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.
June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 26, 28
KETTLEMAN CITY – Mobile Unit at Family Resource Center, 75 Fifth Street
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.
June 11, 13
LEMOORE – Lemoore Health Clinic, 229 C. Street
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.
June 4, 5, 7, 10, 14, 18, 19, 21, 25, 26, 27
CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY PROGRAM –
Car-Seat Fitting Station: By appointment only call 559-584-1411 – Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm, Hanford only
