Clinic schedule for March 2020

The Health Department offers all recommended vaccines for children (VFC) for children 0-18 years of age with Medi-Cal or $8.00 per vaccine for uninsured or underinsured. Vaccines, including travel vaccines (call for prices) for children and adults with private insurance are also available. Make sure to bring your or child’s immunization record at the time of visit. Finger stick lead screenings are available for children 1-5 years old, with referral by provider only, for $23 or Medi-Cal eligible. TB skin tests are $35 and TB blood tests are $135. We accept Medi-Cal, most private insurance plans and Medicare; please call to confirm if our services are covered by your insurance and/or Medicare. Flu vaccines are now available at the health department. Contact health department for any questions concerning any above services and/or prices.