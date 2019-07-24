HANFORD — Clerks of several local retail establishments were cited by Hanford Police officers for selling tobacco products to minors during a decoy operation, officials said.
On Monday, members of Hanford Police Department’s Problem Orientated Policing (POP) Team and Investigations Unit conducted a minor decoy operation that targeted retail establishments who sell tobacco products.
Underage minor decoys, who were 16 and 17 years old, were sent into retail establishments with no identification and attempted to purchase tobacco products from the clerks, officials said.
Police said seven establishments sold tobacco products to the minor decoys. They said the clerks were cited for the violation of selling tobacco to a person under 21 years of age.
Below is HPD’s list of retail establishments that sold tobacco to the minor decoys:
- Best Buy Market, 1798 N. 10th Ave.
- Save Mart Supermarkets, 715 W. Grangeville Blvd.
- Cost Less Food Co., 102 S. 11th Ave.
- Harrods Market, 110 E. 6th St.
- Grangeville Liquor, 1705 N. 11th Ave.
- 98 Super Discount, 602 E. 6th St.
- Sal’s Tobacco and More, 110 N. 11th Ave.
Officials said a civil action may be taken against the retail establishments for unfair competition law.
The Hanford Police Department was the recipient of the California Department of Justice Proposition 56 Tobacco Grant Program. These grant funds support programs to reduce illegal tobacco sales, particularly to minors.
Police said funded activities will identify and target problematic tobacco retailers, assign officers to monitor tobacco use by minors at local events, conduct enforcement operations, conduct retailer education classes, conduct tobacco retail inspections, evaluate current practices, retailer training programs, decoy operations, youth outreach and prevention programs, tobacco retail license inspections, and more.
If you are aware of any retail establishment selling tobacco to minors under 21 years of age, please contact the Hanford Police Departments POP Team at 585-4701 with the information.
