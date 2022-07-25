In what she hopes will be the ﬁrst of many, Hanford Councilperson Amanda Saltray organized and led a cleanup event at Hidden Valley Park on Saturday morning.
Saltray said she hopes to make the event happen quarterly.
“We just have to keep up the work on our parks,” she said.
A few dozen volunteers showed up at 9 a.m. to start work picking up trash, power spraying dirt and rust off ﬁxtures and painting trash enclosures and concrete benches.
Among those who showed up to help were Hanford Mayor Kalish Morrow and former Hanford Mayor Lou Martinez. Avenal’s mayor, Alvaro Preciado, and Avenal City Manager Antony Lopez made a surprise appearance to show their support for the effort.