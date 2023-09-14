Freedom Park Sign

Hanford's Freedom Park will be the setting for the Walk with a Doc event on Sept. 16.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

The City of Hanford and Adventist Health are partnering to bring another regularly scheduled Walk with a Doc this Saturday, Sept. 16 at Freedom Park. 

The Walk with a Doc program was first launched in March of this year. City officials say the program is here to stay for the foreseeable future. 

"I believe it has been very successful to the community," said Parks & Public Services Director Brad Albert. "Our partnership with Adventist Health has been wonderful. We've got the parks, they've got the doctors, and they're committed to the physical well-being of our community exactly like we are."

Associate Editor / Reporter

