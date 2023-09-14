The City of Hanford and Adventist Health are partnering to bring another regularly scheduled Walk with a Doc this Saturday, Sept. 16 at Freedom Park.
The Walk with a Doc program was first launched in March of this year. City officials say the program is here to stay for the foreseeable future.
"I believe it has been very successful to the community," said Parks & Public Services Director Brad Albert. "Our partnership with Adventist Health has been wonderful. We've got the parks, they've got the doctors, and they're committed to the physical well-being of our community exactly like we are."
The program is a chapter of the national non-profit of the same name, which kicked off in 2005 and has spawned hundreds of similar chapters across the United States and beyond.
During the Walk with a Doc, city residents are able to take a leisurely stroll with a medical representative from Adventist Health. Each month has a different health theme attached to it.
Albert said that the event alternates between Freedom and Centennial parks, excluding one Walk with a Doc that was held inside due to excessive heat.
Albert noted that the Walk with a Doc events are part of a larger City initiative encouraging active exercise from residents called Get Movin' Hanford. The Get Movin' Hanford campaign has also included the implementation of free fitness classes at the fitness court at the Hidden Valley and the City contracting with Alta Transportation for the creation of an active transportation plan.
"At the end of the day, that's what we're all about," Albert said. "Exercise has been shown to improve physical, mental, emotional health. Moving is very important. Billions of dollars could be saved as prevention to chronic disease. And, oftentimes, we don't think about the economic benefits to a country, but there really are a lot."
The active transportation plan would pave the way for new City policy on all infrastructure that doesn't involve automobiles. That includes walking, biking, skating and more.
The plan is about to begin looking for public input next week, with two community open houses scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22.
Albert said the plan would open up new opportunities for the City of Hanford once it was completed.
"We're very aggressive in our grant writing, but a lot of funding sources say you need to be attached to a plan," Albert said. "The active transportation plan allows us to do that."