This Saturday, the City of Hanford will open the doors of the new Longfield Fitness Center.
"We are inviting the entire community to an open house this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to experience the new fitness center, equipped with state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment," said Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services Director.
Over the past sixteen months, the City has partnered with the Longfield Advisory Committee, made up of community members, to take a new look at the center and find ways to respect and preserve the center's rich history while modernizing to serve the needs of today's community better, according to a release.
The center renovations include new flooring, painting, and switching the game room with the latest fitness center. The center's lobby was completely remodeled, including the Longfield Hall of Fame display, which honors community members for their contributions to youth over the past forty-four years.
At Saturday's open house, the community can witness the center's transformation, try out the equipment, and receive a free five-visit pass to the fitness center. There are various low-cost membership options available to choose from and discounts for seniors and military personnel.
In addition, the City will have demonstrations for Zumba classes at 11:45 a.m. and aerobics at 12:15 p.m.
There will also be kids games and a food truck. The fitness center hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The goal is to create a casual fitness atmosphere that offers excellent amenities at an affordable price, said Albert.
