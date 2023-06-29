Sherry Higgs-Anderson is an accounting clerk for the City of Hanford’s Finance Department. She’s also the City Hall Employee of the Month for June.
Anderson, 50, who describes herself as an “Army brat,” is a Hanford High School graduate who has been living in the Central Valley since 1991.
As an accounting clerk, Anderson is the first person someone sees when stepping foot inside City Hall, and said she is always ready to answer any question.
“I work at the front window, so I'm the person that people will come to in order to set up their utility services for water, trash, sewer, and street sweeping. They also come to us to stop their service,” said Anderson.
During the start of the pandemic, Anderson decided to apply for a position wit the City, and she’s been with the finance department since.
“I applied and got my job in October of 2020,” said Anderson.
Anderson notes that different people come in and ask all sorts of questions every day, and that part of her job is being able to assist them by pointing them in the right direction.
“We have a lot of questions being asked, we’re basically the place that people go to for information. People come to our counter to ask about renting parks, swim lessons, signing up for classes, and we direct them to the different departments,” said Anderson.
Anderson said that her Hanford roots motivated her to come back and pursue a career in city government.
“I actually moved back to Hanford after being out of state for quite some time because my mother was not well, that was during the pandemic, but being a graduate from Hanford High, I think the City of Hanford is a beautiful city, and I did want to work with civilians, helping people,” said Anderson.
Anderson was recently named Hanford’s City Hall June Employee of the Month, an honor which she said she very humbly accepted and appreciates.
“It feels very nice to be recognized,” Anderson said.
For anyone who might be interested in working for the City of Hanford, Anderson notes that it’s a great place to work, with lots of job opportunities.
“We actually have a lot of people that come in and ask about job positions, it's a great place to work, there's lots of job opportunities and room for growth, I encourage people to look further into it, either by looking online, or talking with our HR Department,” said Anderson.
Anderson said her favorite aspect of coming to work is getting to make connections with the people who come to her counter.
“For me, working with customers here at the counter, it's nice to work with people who have little kids. We have stickers that we give them. I think that it gives them a positive outlook and vision of the City of Hanford,” said Anderson.