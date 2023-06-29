Sherry Higgs-Anderson
Buy Now

Sherry Higgs-Anderson stands behind her desk at the City of Hanford Utility and Finance Office, located at 315 N. Douty St. 

 David Moreno, Staff

Sherry Higgs-Anderson is an accounting clerk for the City of Hanford’s Finance Department. She’s also the City Hall Employee of the Month for June.

Anderson, 50, who describes herself as an “Army brat,” is a Hanford High School graduate who has been living in the Central Valley since 1991.

As an accounting clerk, Anderson is the first person someone sees when stepping foot inside City Hall, and said she is always ready to answer any question.

Tags

Recommended for you