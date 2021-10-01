The City of Hanford is moving forward with a resolution to support and empower the decision-making of local government entities in lieu of state legislation on zoning and housing issues, as well as personal rights.
At their most recent meeting, City Council voted unanimously in favor of supporting the resolution, the pushing for which was led by Councilmember Kalish Morrow and drafted by city manager Mario Cifuentez.
The new resolution was adopted to express support for actions that Council said would defend and strengthen local democracy. This includes: Opposing what is seen by the Council as a continuous stream of new state bills that undermine local authority; exploring ways to protect the abilities of cities to maintain localized control over zoning, housing and personal rights and; engaging in advocacy for this platform.
Before the vote, the resolution was presented by Cifuentez, who said that recent housing bills passed in Sacramento like SB 9, SB 10, and AB 1401 threatened to undermine local control of housing. In particular, he cited SB 9, which will go into effect in January.
Under this law, if a lot is split following the development of two-unit project on each lot, four units could be built on what was previously a single-family residential parcel. City and county governments statewide would be required to ministerially approve of lot-splits and two-unit projects like these.
Cifuentez stated that while SB 9 will allow local agencies to adopt some objective standards to govern these types of projects, it would also impose restrictions on what said agencies can require, including limits and parking and setback requirements.
The issue of greater control of COVID-19 protocol at the local-level was also in mind with this resolution, and Cifuentez stated that one could not look at it without mentioning the pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, shutdowns caused undue hardships for the community, as it took several weeks for the virus to pick up in Kings County, while businesses remained shut down, Cifuentez said, adding that Kings was left behind the curve when counties began re-opening.
Preparing to vote, Council argued that state-level orders and legislation, which often have larger cities in mind, may not reflect the needs or best interests of the Hanford community.
“It really just comes down to local control and seeing what’s best for our community,” Morrow said. “We’re very different from San Diego, L.A., San Francisco — we have our own unique challenges and advantages, and we should have that control and that is how are country was founded. It was never supposed to be very centralized.”
The resolution went into effect immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.