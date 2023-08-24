City officials have clarified previous reports that Winter Wonderland's North Pole Lounge would open on Oct. 2.
They say instead that is the day when the public can begin making reservations. New information suggests instead that North Pole Lounge will open alongside the rest of the event.
"Reservations for Hanford Winter Wonderland’s ‘North Pole Lounge’ will begin on Oct. 2," said Hanford Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. "The North Pole Lounge will start operating on Saturday, November 18, also the first official day of Hanford Winter Wonderland."