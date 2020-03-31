City of Lemoore: Guidelines for all city council regular and special meetings

General Public Comments & Comments on City Council Business Items For general public comments and comments regarding specific City Council Business Items, all public comments must be received by e-mail no later than 5:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments received by this time will be read aloud by a staff member during the applicable agenda item, provided that such comments may be read within the normal three (3) minutes allotted to each speaker. Any portion of your comment extending past three (3) minutes may not be read aloud due to time restrictions. If a general public comment or comment on a business item is received after 5:00 p.m., efforts will be made to read your comment into the record. However, staff cannot guarantee that written comments received after 5:00 p.m. will be read. All written comments that are not read into the record will be made part of the meeting minutes, provided that such comments are received prior to the end of the City Council meeting.