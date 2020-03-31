City of Lemoore: Guidelines for all city council regular and special meetings

Given the current Shelter-in-Place Order covering the State of California and the Social Distance Guidelines issued by Federal, State, and Local Authorities, the City is implementing the following changes for attendance and public comment at all Council meetings until notified otherwise.
All upcoming regular and special City Council meetings will only be accessible online. The meeting may be viewed through the following options:
Youtube: www.Youtube.com/c/cityoflemoore
The City will also provide links to streaming options on the City’s website and on its Facebook page. Unfortunately, physical attendance by the public cannot be accommodated given the current circumstances and the need to ensure the health and safety of the City Council, City staff, and the public as a whole.
If you wish to make a general public comment or public comment on a particular item on the agenda, you must submit your public comments by e-mail to: cityclerk@lemoore.com. In the subject line of the e-mail, please state your name and the item you are commenting on. If you wish to submit a public comment on more than one agenda item, please send a separate e-email for each item you are commenting on. Please be aware that written public comments, including your name, may become public information. Additional requirements for submitting public comments by email are provided below.
You have free articles remaining.
General Public Comments & Comments on City Council Business Items For general public comments and comments regarding specific City Council Business Items, all public comments must be received by e-mail no later than 5:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments received by this time will be read aloud by a staff member during the applicable agenda item, provided that such comments may be read within the normal three (3) minutes allotted to each speaker. Any portion of your comment extending past three (3) minutes may not be read aloud due to time restrictions. If a general public comment or comment on a business item is received after 5:00 p.m., efforts will be made to read your comment into the record. However, staff cannot guarantee that written comments received after 5:00 p.m. will be read. All written comments that are not read into the record will be made part of the meeting minutes, provided that such comments are received prior to the end of the City Council meeting.
Public Hearings
For public comment on a public hearing, all public comments must be received by the close of the public hearing period. All comments received by the close of the public hearing period will be read aloud by a staff member during the applicable agenda item, provided that such comments
may be read within the normal three (3) minutes allotted to each speaker. Any portion of your comment extending past three (3) minutes may not be read aloud due to time restrictions. If a comment on a public hearing item is received after the close of the public hearing, such comment will be made part of the meeting minutes, provided that such comment is received prior to the end of the meeting.
*PLEASE BE AWARE THAT ANY PUBLIC COMMENTS RECEIVED THAT DO NOT SPECIFY A PARTICULAR AGENDA ITEM WILL BE READ ALOUD DURING THE GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PORTION OF THE AGENDA.*
The City thanks you for your cooperation in advance. Our community’s health and safety is our highest priority.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.