City of Lemoore declares local emergency

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Lemoore City Council adopted Resolution 2020-08, declaring a local emergency related to COVID-19. The emergency declaration was ratified in an effort to ensure the City can comply with any State or Federal mandates related to the national emergency. The emergency declaration was not intended to cause alarm. Citizens are urged to be mindful of their outings; abiding by recommendations to stay at least six feet away from other persons, wish hands frequently, and to avoid touching eyes and faces.

The City will continue to monitor the situation and actions will be based on State and Federal mandates, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At this time, the City is not anticipating any stay-at-home orders, but that may change if it is deemed necessary in the future.

The public can view the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidance from the White House at www.whitehouse.gov. The CDC has COVID-19 resources located at www.cdc.gov. The City will issue additional information as it becomes available and can be found on the City’s website at www.lemoore.com.