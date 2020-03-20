City of Hanford announces additional responses to COVID-19

HANFORD — In the wake of the issuance of the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order, issued Thursday evening, and several other state and federal directives and executive orders that have been released over the past two weeks, the city of Hanford said it has already made the determination that all city services are essential services as defined by the references in the Governor’s order.

In a press release sent Friday, the city said it will continue to provide all services it is able to and is already reassigning employees to help cover tasks and public inquires in other divisions.

“The public should be aware that all lobbies for city facilities have been closed to public access and the appropriate signage is in place to notify citizens how to contact those individual departments by phone to arrange access if needed,” said the press release.

Additionally, the city said it is taking the following actions, by department, to comply with the mandates:

Police