City Manager Nathan Olson released a formal comment Monday on Councilwoman Holly Blair’s June 5 arrest.
In the media release, Olson says that the City Council is aware of Blair’s arrest.
“The City has full confidence in the legal system and will support the investigation as needed,” Olson said in the release. “In response to several inquiries, there are laws that must be adhered to with respect to the actions of City Council members including laws regarding removal of a City Council member from City Council.”
Blair was arrested last week after she allegedly sped into a Lemoore police department parking lot during an event, nearly hitting several community members and officers.
She then led officers on a chase that ended at a busy intersection and refused to surrender, police said. Her son was in the car.
She was arrested on several charges, but was bailed out on June 6.
“The City intends to follow proper legal processes with respect to Ms. Blair,” Olson said. “The City has no further comment at this time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.