Officials from the City of Hanford are looking for community input about an active transportation plan being developed under a contract with Alta Planning + Design. 

The Active Transportation Plan looks to guide the City's policies when it comes to transportation that doesn't include automobiles, like walking, biking or skateboarding. According to Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert, the plan has the opportunity to open the City up for more potential grant funding. 

Tuesday, Sept. 19, Albert and representatives from Alta will present Hanford City Council members with a preview of the plan, including the scope of work, timeline and details on the community outreach events.

Tags

Recommended for you