Officials from the City of Hanford are looking for community input about an active transportation plan being developed under a contract with Alta Planning + Design.
The Active Transportation Plan looks to guide the City's policies when it comes to transportation that doesn't include automobiles, like walking, biking or skateboarding. According to Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert, the plan has the opportunity to open the City up for more potential grant funding.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, Albert and representatives from Alta will present Hanford City Council members with a preview of the plan, including the scope of work, timeline and details on the community outreach events.
“There are so many ways we can become a more active community,” Albert said. “But the reason why community member input is so valuable for this plan is that everyone brings a unique perspective because of where they live and how they get around town.”
The community outreach events will kick off with a walk assessment starting at the Civic Auditorium at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
There will be a community open house later that same day starting at 5:30 p.m., with a second community open house starting at noon on Sept. 21.
The final community outreach event will be a pop-up event kicking off at this week's Thursday Night Market Place on Sept. 21 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Event attendees will be asked to complete a short survey about their travel needs and the challenges of walking and biking in Hanford. The survey is also currently available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YGB52GN.