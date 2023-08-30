The City of Hanford has created a new TikTok account for the Hanford Police Department in a move to recognize its employees and bolster its social media presence. 

“We have around 300 full-time employees here at the City,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “There’s many departments and many different kinds of positions, but they all work for the citizens of Hanford. We definitely think that they need to be recognized for the some of the good work they do. Along those lines, a TikTok for the police department is a perfect way to introduce officers to the community.”

Johnson said the creation of the new social media account is a part of his attempt to move the City of Hanford towards a more active presence online on a variety of social media platforms.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you