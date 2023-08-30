The City of Hanford has created a new TikTok account for the Hanford Police Department in a move to recognize its employees and bolster its social media presence.
“We have around 300 full-time employees here at the City,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “There’s many departments and many different kinds of positions, but they all work for the citizens of Hanford. We definitely think that they need to be recognized for the some of the good work they do. Along those lines, a TikTok for the police department is a perfect way to introduce officers to the community.”
Johnson said the creation of the new social media account is a part of his attempt to move the City of Hanford towards a more active presence online on a variety of social media platforms.
“Whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, or the newer ones like Nextdoor and TikTok, they all serve the same purpose,” Johnson said. “That is to keep our community and residents informed.”
Johnson also said the account was designed to build up existing trust between law enforcement officers in Hanford and the public. Johnson said he hoped the videos would help the public realize that the officers are Hanford citizens too.
“This TikTok account isn’t in response to any kind of mistrust or distrust,” Johnson said. “It’s a way to build on the good trust that already exists here in Hanford.”
“There’s no denying the fact that things like this can humanize our officers,” Johnson added. “They have a personality. Obviously, they have a job to do, but they also like to have fun and are willing to share some details about their personal life. I think that only helps as far as building on that trust with the community.”
This is one of the City’s first TikTok accounts. Last year, the City ran a TikTok page promoting the adventures of a mascot for Winter Wonderland, Snappy, but collaborated with a local professional videography company to do so.
Johnson said the new page’s first video included some of the department’s school resource officers to coincide with the new school year. Another unreleased video coming soon plans to let residents get to know some of the department’s newest recruits.
“If the community wants a certain kind of video or wants our officers to talk about a certain topic or answer any questions, I’m open to ideas,” Johnson said.