Events, tours and more at the Carnegie Museum

The Hanford Carnegie Museum is located at 109 E. Eighth St. in downtown Hanford.

HANFORD — The City of Hanford has informed the Carnegie Museum’s board president Silvia Gonzalez Scherer that if a list of repairs is not made within the week, then the City may revoke the lease it has with the nonprofit organization that currently runs the museum.

In a letter dated Aug. 23, 18 items were listed as in need of repair within 10 days.

Items listed include a broken sink inside the museum, a non-operation air conditioning unit, cracks in museum walls and water damage. Several concerns with debris and dirt in and around the museum’s gardening area were also noted.  Multiple sprinklers were noted as broken, as well.

In response to the notice, the museum’s board created a GoFundMe account asking for donations of $10,000 to fund the repairs and labor necessary.

“We need your help because this is a beautiful old 1905 building and the last remaining museum in the city of Hanford and in Kings [C]ounty,” the GoFundMe accounts reads, as signed by Gonzalez Scherer and HCM vice president Eric Delgado.

Community Development Director Darlene Mata told the Sentinel that the repairs have been an ongoing issue of concern since June and that the City has received multiple complaints about the condition of the building and its grounds.

As part of its lease with the city, Hanford Carnegie Museum Inc.  is required to keep the premises in “reasonably good condition,” and to make repairs and maintain the grounds.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-remaining-museum-in-hanford-ca

 

