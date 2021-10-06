Adventist Health Hanford earns second A grade for patient safety

Adventist Medical Center in Hanford is seen.

The Hanford City Council is joining a national movement to proclaim Oct. 10-18 as Emergency Nurses Week in recognition of their work not only in the COVID-19 pandemic, but throughout their careers. 

“We just want to honor you guys," said Hanford City Councilmember Amanda Saltray. "Nurses do so much all the time and we can’t say enough how much we appreciate you.”

Over the last year-and-a-half, the nursing staff at Adventist Health Hanford has dealt with crowded emergency rooms and intensive care units at the hospital. As recently as Sep. 17, the hospital requested nine emergency nurses through state allocation, according to Assistant Health Director Heather Silva with the Kings County Department of Public Health. Two were provided.

According to the proclamation, there are 167,000 emergency nurses in America today. The proclamation also recognizes them for providing quality care at all stages of life, from birth to death. It further stated that nurses play a vital role in saving lives and identifying life-threatening conditions. 

