With the November election fast approaching, some City Council candidates' coffers are filling up.
Candidates running for public office are required to file paperwork — Forms 460 and 497 — if they receive contributions to their campaign totaling more than $2,000. These contributions can be both monetary and non-monetary.
Of the six candidates, four have filled their contributions with the city of Hanford in compliance with the Fair Political Practices Commission. Mark Kairis and Lou Martinez had not raised more than the $2,000 requirement to file as of Monday.
The commission is a five-person non-partisan organization responsible for the "impartial and effective administration of the Political Reform Act of 1974."
According to both Lupe Villa, Kings County's Registrar of Voters, and Hanford City Clerk Natalie Corral, the State of California requires all filings must be posted as public record within 72 hours after being received.
"There is no limit to the number of contributions or total amount raised, but the City of Hanford follows State guidelines which sets a limit of $4,900 contributions per contributor," said Corral.
Paden, Ramirez, Saltray, and Strawn have each collected varying amounts in both monetary and non-monetary contributions. These can include donations from private individuals, support from local businesses, and loans.
Councilmember Ramirez has raised a total of $3,936.20. Most of his contributions came from donations made by private individuals and he received a $1,000 loan from the Libertarian Party of California.
Councilwoman Saltray has raised nearly as much as Paden with a total of $7,688.68, which also includes a $1,500 loan from the Libertarian Party of California.
Saltray's single largest contributor is Valerie Keller of Keller Motors; her monetary contribution totaled $2,500.
Cheyne Strawn currently sits at $4,883.64 as of updated filing from Aug. 16, 2022. He also received a loan totaling $1,000 from the Libertarian Party of California.
Agriculturalist Chris Rufer of Woodland — the owner of the Morning Star Company — has been the single largest contributor the aforementioned three candidates. He contributed $1,500 each to Ramirez, Saltray and Strawn for a total of $4,500.
At current Paden has collected $8,031.97. He has received the majority of his contributions from supporters, including non-monetary contributions totaling a value of $400, from Andes & Associates, LLC and All Valley Printing.
All Form 460 filings have two pre-election deadlines on Sept. 29 and Oct. 27. Candidates needing to file a Form 497 have a window between Aug. 10 and Nov. 8, the date of the General Election.
The filings are required in an effort to provide transparency regarding where campaign funds comes from, though candidates are not required to file if they raise less than $2,000.
Form 460 provides a breakdown of all contributions while Form 497 provides listings for any non-loan contributions of $1,000 or more.