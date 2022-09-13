With the November election fast approaching, some City Council candidates' coffers are filling up. 

Candidates running for public office are required to file paperwork — Forms 460 and 497 — if they receive contributions to their campaign totaling more than $2,000.  These contributions can be both monetary and non-monetary.

There are six candidates currently running for election to the Hanford City Council.  Travis Paden and Amanda Saltray are running for District A; Lou Martinez and Francisco Ramirez for District D; and Mark Kairis and Cheyne Strawn for District E.

