City Council agenda will be available Thursday at Hanford's branch library for public use.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

Future agendas for meetings of the Hanford City Council will be available at the Kings County Branch Library in Hanford and will be published by the end of the day on Thursday instead of the end of the day on Friday. 

"When we publish the agenda, we currently print a hard copy for the counter," City Manager Mario Cifuentez said. "Going forward, we will print two copies and bring one binder across the street. It will likely stay there until we get ready to print the next council agenda.

In a previous conversation with the Sentinel, Hanford City Councilmember Lou Martinez said that he wanted to see a public agenda available for citizens at the library.

