HANFORD — To the sound of some objections from the audience, the Hanford City Council adopted Tuesday the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
With a vote of 4-1, with Councilmember Art Brieno as the only “no” vote, council passed the adoption of the citywide plan, which outlines the development of recreational facilities and opportunities over the next 10-15 years.
Mike Svetz, principal with PROS Consulting, the firm hired to help create the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, provided council with a summary of the master plan that has been in the works since September 2018.
Svetz said the Parks and Recreation Master Plan is aligned with the 2035 General Plan and is a roadmap for the city to use as it continues to invest and reinvest resources into parks systems. He said the plan does not create any specific policy.
According to the plan, Hanford’s population is projected to grow to 90,000 people by 2033 and park development is dependent on how the community grows.
Svetz said the current level of service provided by the city of Hanford is just over 5 acres of parkland for every 1,000 people. He said the recommended level of service for future growth, consistent with the General Plan, is 3.5 acres for every 1,000 people.
Moving forward, Svetz said the overall level of service would be around 4.45 acres for every 1,000 people.
Around 10 people spoke during public comment time against adopting the plan and implored council to postpone any decision they make due to holes in the plan.
A few of the holes community members spoke about included the fact that 50% of school acreage (around 105 acres) was counted as parkland, as well as basins that aren’t used for recreational activities.
Councilmembers Sue Sorensen and Brieno were also skeptical of counting so much school acreage as parkland, as well as counting unusable basins.
Svetz said basins were accepted as parkland inventory in the General Plan, which is why they were counted as park space. Community Development Director Darlene Mata added that the city would have to continue discussions with the school districts about possibly leaving areas open in the evening for community use.
You have free articles remaining.
During public comment Mickey Stoddard, who is currently on the Parks and Recreation Commission, said while he would like to see the master plan adopted, he finds it hard to accept school acreage as parkland because most of the grounds are locked up.
He said he recently checked with a member of one of the elementary school’s staff and was told there had been no dialogue between the school and the city in a long time, nor would they be interested in opening up school grounds to the public.
“To look at schools and say that they are parks, to me, is just not true,” Stoddard said.
Dennis Ham, who was previously on the commission, also said he had reached out to school staff and was told the schools weren’t interested in leaving grounds open after hours. He asked that definitions and clarifications be made before the plan was adopted.
“Is this Parks Master Plan really defining parks that are active parks where people can actually use them, or are they just green spaces with open areas to the eyes,” Ham asked council.
Ham also said the master plan isn’t complete because the Hidden Valley Park issue hasn’t been resolved. Hidden Valley Park extension proponents like Mark Pratter and Bob Ramos spoke on this point as well.
Pratter asked the council to delay the master plan adoption until changes could be made to the General Plan regarding the extension of Hidden Valley Park. He said the council had not listened to the will of the people nor commission members, who recommended amending the plan to include the vacant 18 acres adjacent to Hidden Valley Park as designated parkland.
After public comment time was over, Brieno said he still had a lot of questions regarding the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and moved to table adopting it until council could decide how to move forward with the Hidden Valley Park issue. His motion, however, died due to a lack of a second.
Sorensen then moved to adopt the plan, which was seconded by Vice Mayor Francisco Ramirez.
Sorensen said while there were issues with the master plan that will still need to be addressed, she assured the community members present that conversations on issues like Hidden Valley Park are not over and will continue even with the adoption of the master plan, a sentiment Mayor John Draxler agreed with.
Draxler said the next steps in addressing these issues will come out of the city’s Goals and Objections meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.