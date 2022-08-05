A new interactive tool that allows public access to incidents, crime data, arrested persons, missing persons, and stolen vehicles via the internet is now available, the Hanford Police Department announced Friday.
Using the Citizen RIMS portal, residents of Hanford can also request vacation house checks, request extra patrols, and register their security cameras, according to officials.
"This allows for greater transparency and information to the public in real-time. Our goal is to provide more information regarding crime issues and critical incidents occurring in the City of Hanford," the department said in a release.