The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County, Harris Farms Unit, is hosting a “Cinderella Prom Project” for Avenal High School students attending prom this year.
The event will occur Saturday, May 20, on the Avenal High School campus at 601 E. Mariposa St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free event will provide evening wear for men and women, make-up artists, hair stylists, nail artists, and barbers for students.
All the services will be provided and paid for by the Boys and Girls Clubs, students just have to show up and enjoy their morning before prom.
“One member of our staff has connections with people in beauty school and barbers. She called them and asked them if they could help us with a few favors. Little by little we started collecting dresses, dress shoes, and suits for boys,” said Gustavo Gonzalez, Boys and Girls Clubs Harris Farms Unit director.
The nonprofit organization's mission is simple — enable all young people, especially those who need it the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
The Boys and Girls Club has 14 clubs in Fresno County, with approximately 3,210 youths served by their outreach in 2022, according to their website.
The Harris Farms Unit of the club launched the Cinderella Prom Project this year, hosting the first event on April 29 for students at Coalinga High School.
The club, in collaboration with the Avenal High School campus, has provided faculty with a sign-up list for students to put their names down for the event.
“The students sign up at the school, afterward we collect the paperwork the Friday beforehand, that way we have an idea of who's coming at what time, and it helps us build our schedule,” said Gonzalez.
For Gonzalez, such projects are crucial for students growing up in rural communities like Avenal, which mainly consist of farmworkers and other agricultural laborers.
“It’s important because some parents can’t afford it, and maybe they're struggling with finding work because of the rainy season. It not only helps students appreciate what they can get here because the services are free, but it also shows them that later in life they can provide for others in need,” said Gonzalez.
The Boys and Girls Clubs Harris Farms Club Office is located at 36612 Central Ave. in Huron, and is open from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information about the Cinderella Prom Project or the Harris Farms Club, you can contact (559) 763-6140.