Cinderella Project

The Cinderella Project of Hanford held a winter formal dress distribution event in November 2018 similar to one being held in Avenal May 20 this year. 

 Contributed by Rachael Pepe

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County, Harris Farms Unit, is hosting a “Cinderella Prom Project” for Avenal High School students attending prom this year.

The event will occur Saturday, May 20, on the Avenal High School campus at 601 E. Mariposa St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event will provide evening wear for men and women, make-up artists, hair stylists, nail artists, and barbers for students.

Recommended for you