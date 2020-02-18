Chukchansi Park job fair is set for Saturday, March 7th

FRESNO – The Fresno Grizzlies will hold their annual job fair at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno on Saturday, March 7th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chukchansi Park employs roughly 500 game-day workers for the Grizzlies baseball season and several stadium special events. As a huge employer in Downtown’s largest gathering space, new positions are available for 2020.

“It’s great for us to be able to hire such a large number of motivated people during the season,” said Derek Franks, Grizzlies president. “We get a ton of qualified applicants every year. It’s always cool for individuals who grew up in the Central Valley and came to Grizzlies games to now work for the organization in some capacity.”

Job seekers should arrive at the ballpark no later than 11 a.m., to ensure they can evaluate the job(s) they’re interested in. Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to apply for multiple positions at the job fair on March 7th.

A variety of hourly jobs are available, with the Grizzlies:

• Ticket Office

• Merchandise

• “G-Force”/Promotions (on-field entertainment)

• Video Crew/Production

• Housekeeping