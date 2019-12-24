KINGS COUNTY – Over the weekend, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) hosted the 6th annual Community Christmas Toy Drive in Kings County. A number of local community partners collaborated to help distribute gifts to hundreds of children and families to help during the holiday season.
“As we celebrate the holidays, many families want to provide a wonderful Christmas for their loved ones but struggle to get gifts and basic necessities,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Once again, the strong charitable spirit of our community has helped spread holiday cheer to a total of 225 families in need. I want to thank the numerous community partners in Kings that helped make this toy drive a success and I hope the families and children that received donations have a merry Christmas.”
Toy drives were held across Kings County with help from Aria Community Health Center, California Highway Patrol Kings & Fresno County, Kings County Probation, Kings County Sheriff, Hanford Police Department, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Corcoran, Home2Suites by Hilton, Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, City of Avenal, Avenal City Council, Starbucks, Jalisco's Restaurant, Supervisor Richard Valle, and the Professional Latin American Association.
“Kings Community Action Organization is grateful to partner on the toy distribution event with Assemblymember Rudy Salas,” said Jeff Garner, Executive Director of KCAO. “The toys that were given to the many families in our communities brought them joy and happiness this holiday season. The work we continue to do with Assemblymember Salas has been helpful to the communities we serve.”
In total, over 225 families and 520 children received toys throughout Kings County. Additional gifts are being distributed throughout the week as well.
