Christa Smith, center, with students at China Peak during an adventure club field trip.  

 Adventure Club, Contributed

Christa Smith, an upstate New York native, moved to California 13 years ago and has taught physical education at Sierra Pacific High School for eight years.

On Tuesday, she was named Hanford Joint Union High School District's Teacher of the Year.

Smith said this week that proper physical education can make long-lasting impacts on the lives of students and that being able to show kids why taking care of their health is important, was all the motivation she needed.

