Christa Smith, an upstate New York native, moved to California 13 years ago and has taught physical education at Sierra Pacific High School for eight years.
On Tuesday, she was named Hanford Joint Union High School District's Teacher of the Year.
Smith said this week that proper physical education can make long-lasting impacts on the lives of students and that being able to show kids why taking care of their health is important, was all the motivation she needed.
“Personally, I see how activity affects my life and how important it is for me, and so I enjoy the dynamic classroom environment, being able to move with my students, embracing the chaos of every day,” said Smith.
Being named Teacher of the Year wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her administration, Smith said.
“We have such outstanding teachers in Hanford, it's an honor. I’m just always surrounded by the best teams, I don’t feel like it's fair to just have one teacher of the year, I feel like I can only do my job because of the support of our entire district physical education team and our administration, we all work together very closely,” said Smith.
Physical education is something that students will use regardless of the paths they take after graduation, Smith said.
“Exercise is something that they can do forever, it's not like playing in a soccer game or playing football where after high school that's few and far between,” said Smith.
A rewarding aspect of her career, she said, is being able to connect with students, using different techniques to show them the importance of taking care of their health.
“When I find something that sparks student interest and they get excited about it and they want to participate in it long-term, it is very rewarding. I’m really into functional fitness, cross-fit, and lifting weights. As a female I get to inspire my female students to also get involved,” said Smith.
A challenging aspect of teaching physical education to teenagers is finding that sweet spot, Smith said, and it's difficult at times to push student morale to participate in more physical activities.
“It’s challenging trying to find something that fires each student up and encourages them to participate, it can be a natural human instinct to be a little lazy, so finding something that each student finds interesting can be a little difficult since each student is so different,” said Smith.
Outside of the classroom, Smith has integrated herself into student organizations like the Adventure Club, which was originally a ski club at Sierra Pacific. This year the club was able to take 65 students skiing at China Peak, and according to Smith it was the first time some got to see real snow.
“We get the kids out of the classroom and they get to learn a lot when participating in these outdoor activities. Last year, we went on a hiking trip with a group of students. There was a student who had never touched the ocean, and after our hike, they were able to do that,” said Smith.
Smith is hopeful that moving forward the district will continue to support initiatives like the Adventure Club, saying its important for students in the long run who may have difficulties getting to experience all the amazing outdoor activities the state has to offer.